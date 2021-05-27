Nebraska county sheriff’s deputies seize 103 pounds of meth

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in a southeast Nebraska county seized 103 pounds of methamphetamine during two stops this week along Interstate 80, according to the county sheriff.

Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance said deputies seized 3 pounds of the drug on Monday after stopping a vehicle for several traffic violations near the Goehner exit.

Jeffrey Dunagan, 48, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and a passenger Jill Walker, 43, of Corona, California, were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine and no drug tax stamp.

On Wednesday, a deputy with the Interdiction Task Force stopped a minivan for a traffic violation near the Milford exit, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Vance said deputies discovered 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the van.

The driver, 35-year-old Dallas Faamausili, of Benton, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver, possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine and no drug tax stamp.

The sheriff said drugs found in the second stop had been purchased for $2 million dollars and were being taken to New Jersey.