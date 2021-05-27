Cancel
Travis, Sexton to team for radio show in Limbaugh's old home

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The late Rush Limbaugh’s radio syndicators said Thursday they will team personalities Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for a new show in Limbaugh’s old time slot.

Premiere Radio Networks will offer their program on weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. starting on June 21.

Travis, founder of the Outkick media company, has been hosting the Fox Sports Radio program, “Outkick the Coverage.” Sexton, a former CIA officer and counterterrorism expert, has his own show with Premiere.

Since Limbaugh died of cancer on Feb. 17, Premiere has aired a series of guest hosts that also play archival footage of old Limbaugh programs.

Dan Bongino and Dana Loesch are two conservative media personalities who are working in the same time slot, trying to claim some of Limbaugh’s old audience.

Travis said he couldn’t resist the opportunity to do a show in “the most coveted time slot in the talk format.”

“While no one will ever replace Rush Limbaugh, Buck and I are excited to continue advancing the causes he held dear,” he said.

