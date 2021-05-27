Cancel
Automatic Segmentation of Point Clouds in Architecture

By Rocío Romero Jarén, Jose Juan Arranz Justel
gim-international.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new algorithm has been developed that automatically identifies architectural elements and creates 3D models of building interiors. Over the last decade, the demand for digital twins has increased in the AEC/FM domain. Additionally, point clouds are used to create 3D models within BIM methodologies. Called ABM-indoor, the algorithm works with organized and unorganized point clouds and provides 3D models of buildings in vector format. Efforts are now underway to transfer this model to IFC.

#3d Models#Segmentation#Tic#Content Architecture#Software Automation#Algorithm#Dynamic Content#Ifc#Tls#Isenburg Et Al#Helmert#Romero Jar N Arranz#Mms#Nif#Community Of Madrid#Aec#Automatic Clustering#Automatic Processing#Point Clouds#Vertical Elements
