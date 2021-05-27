Silvio Berlusconi’s party hit by mass defections as new group gains traction
ROME — Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party has been rocked by a raft of defections to a new center-right political force. - Advertisement - The new group, Coraggio Italia — launched by the independent mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, and the center-right governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti — said Thursday that they aim “to give a voice to the liberals and moderates not sufficiently represented in the center-right.”worldcapitaltimes.com