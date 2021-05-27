Cancel
The Merging Worlds of Spatial Data and Construction

By Markus Westphal
gim-international.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a slow, decades-long start, the digitization of construction has finally gained a firm foothold. While it is true that digital models are often used – and sometimes required – to visualize how a building will come together, true digital construction goes well beyond mere visualization. Project owners, engineers and contractors are now looking at and adopting new ways of digitizing their own workflows and finding new ways to collaborate on projects to improve predictability and reduce risk. For surveyors looking for new opportunities in construction, these changes will likely require some new approaches to satisfy the needs of increasingly sophisticated projects and players.

