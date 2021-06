If I had to take one food (besides beer) to my desert island, it would be doughnuts. I can’t live without them. Thank goodness bakeries and doughnut shops were considered “essential” businesses during the lockdown because I’m not sure I would have made it through the past year. Every time I try to swear off doughnuts, I find myself reaching for one at a bakery or doughnut shop that just happens to be “on the way.”