Gordon Lightfoot, Anne Murray, Rush members to appear at Canada’s Juno Awards next month

By Matt Friedlander, Andrea Dresdale
1057kokz.com
 4 days ago

Gordon Lightfoot, Anne Murray and Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are among the well-known veteran artists who will serve as presenters next month at the 2021 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. Murray will be on hand to induct singer/songwriter Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall...

