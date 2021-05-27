newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IL

Lois St. Pierre of Marion

Daily Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois E. St. Pierre, age 87, of Marion, formerly of Southington, Connecticut, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. in Heartland Regional Medical Center. Lois was born on June 3, 1933, in Arkansas, a daughter of William Ross and Louetta (Owen) Stroud. After the death of her first two husbands, she married Ronald St. Pierre on February 14, 2009 in Bristol, Connecticut and he survives. Lois worked as a corporate accountant for Stanley Works for nearly 47 years. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marion and loved crocheting afghans and playing Pokeno.

www.dailyregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Marion, IL
Obituaries
City
Marion, IL
State
Connecticut State
State
Arkansas State
City
Energy, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Works#Inurnment#Crain Funeral Home#P O Box 595#Egyptian Chapel#Husband#Memorials#Daughter#Cremation Rites#Southington#Flowers#Redeemer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Marion, ILDaily Register

Heartland Regional to host BBQ lunch during EMS week

MARION -- To celebrate National EMS Week, Heartland Regional Medical Center is hosting a special, drive-through barbecue lunch on Wednesday, May 19. The Marion-based hospital is teaming up with the Hands of Hope Foundation's "Operation BBQ 'd Hope" initiative. Though it coincides with National EMS Week, the goal of the event is to provide a free BBQ lunch to as many as 400 area first responders, including law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services, and emergency management officials.
Marion, ILBenton Evening News

Prom re-do Local students get a second chance at prom after crash

SALINE COUNTY -- After her daughter left for dinner prior to Harrisburg's prom, LaNette Proctor got the call no parent wants. Her daughter Hannah, along with five other teens going to prom, had been in a wreck. The teens, four from Harrisburg and two from Carrier Mills, had been traveling...