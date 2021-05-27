Cancel
Violent Crimes

Attacked lawyer: ‘the blows came raining down on my head’

By KATHY McCORMACK
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Defense lawyer Michael Davidow remembers telling his client, who was jailed on attempted murder charges, information that he didn’t like — then getting hit by him in the middle of the conversation.

Moments later, “the blows came raining down on my head, over and over, one after the other,” Davidow said Thursday at the sentencing for his former client, Dale Holloway, who pleaded guilty to the assault and received 7 1/2 to 15 years in state prison in a plea agreement. Holloway has a criminal record that includes assault convictions and now awaits trial on charges that he shot and wounded two people at a wedding.

Davidow, who needed months to recover from that visit on Oct. 21, 2019, described what happened as a savage assault “on my head and my face, my mouth and my eyes. And incredibly, it ended when he chose to end it. The guards were never able to come and stop it.”

He remembered feeling that his life was flashing before his eyes, the first of several times that day.

“While he was attacking me, I thought my son was going to grow up without his father. I thought that my wife was going to be alone. And those were my final thoughts, as I thought I was going to die on the floor of a locked cell at Valley Street Jail.”

Davidow, who said his head “felt literally like it had been cracked open,” suffered a hemorrhage and some memory loss. He said he won’t go back to the jail and has taken on fewer felony cases as a result.

Holloway, 38, was already accused of shooting and wounding the bride and presiding bishop at a wedding in Pelham days earlier. Authorities said the groom is the father of a man who was charged with killing Holloway’s stepfather.

Holloway’s lawyer, Brian Lee, said Holloway grew up surrounded by violence. He was stabbed and beaten at 15, and lived in a state of paranoia and hypervigilance.

Holloway had met with Davidow before, but knew very little, mainly that Davidow’s firm was representing the man charged with killing Holloway’s stepfather, Lee said.

“He’s confused. He’s scared. He perceived a threat to himself and to his family,” Lee said, adding that Holloway’s instincts took over and he struck Davidow.

Holloway apologized to Davidow and the court in Manchester.

“I just hope that I can get past this situation and move on with my life,” he said.

Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi recognized that Holloway was in a heightened emotional state in October 2019, given what happened to his stepfather.

She recalled Holloway saying he acted out of fear when Davidow came to see him, thinking he was part of a system that was “going to get you.”

But she added, “That is a belief that is so unattached to reality, and it’s kind of scary that you would react in this way.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

