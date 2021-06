Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday in the death of college student Mollie Tibbetts, 20. Bahena Rivera admitted to accosting Tibbetts while she was out jogging, asserted he blacked out, and then hid her dead body in a cornfield, prosecutor Scott Brown said. The defendant led investigators to the body, the state said. The victim’s blood was in the trunk of his car, consistent with his admission that he had her in the trunk, authorities said.