Schmidt not ruling out other possible victims in sexual assault case
Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says the case against a North County man who is accused of the sexual assault of seven children is on the trial track, but he also indicated the investigation is ongoing. 25-year-old Dustin Post is facing charges from a 24-count indictment that was unsealed in Chautauqua County on Wednesday. In making the announcement, Schmidt said there may be other victims...chautauquatoday.com