Language is a wonderful gift; a gift we want to offer our children early in life. There may be times, particularly when our children are young, that we may wish we hadn't been so generous with the "gift." Most children love to talk – even to themselves! Have you ever heard little children talking to themselves? You can stop reading for a moment and grin. But what about us big (big as in grownup, not grown out!) people? What can we talk to the inner us about?