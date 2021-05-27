NSWC Crane, NUWC Newport, and Penn State Applied Research Lab collaborate to modernize navy sonar capabilities
CRANE, Ind. – — Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Newport Division (NUWC Newport) and Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) Applied Research Laboratory (ARL) are collaborating to modernize the Navy’s sonar capabilities. The combination of these organizations’ expertise provides technical oversight and production solutions in the development, assembly, repair, test, and evaluation of undersea sensors.www.navsea.navy.mil