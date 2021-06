The number of new jobless claims is falling rapidly across the country as the nation emerges from the pandemic, but not nearly as fast in Oregon. For several weeks, the number of jobless claims filed nationally have been at their lowest levels of the pandemic. There were 385,000 new claims last week for regular benefits last week, 20,000 fewer than the week before, and the first time the total number of new claims has been below 400,000 since March 2020.