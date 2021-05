May 16, 2:10 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Greenville Cemetery at 200 West St. in reference to a vandalism. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Tracy Tryon, who went on to show me tire tracks through the grass and a small tree had pulled out of the ground by the vehicle, and snapped in half. Tracy then advised that it happened over night between May 15 at 8 p.m. and May 16 at 10 a.m. There are no suspects at this time.