Bossier Parish, LA

LANE CLOSURE: LA 3105 (Airline Drive) near Northside Drive, Bossier Parish

bossierpress.com
 7 days ago

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the outside northbound lane of LA 3105 (Airline Drive) at the Kansas City Southern railroad crossing in Bossier City, Bossier Parish will be closed. This railroad crossing is located just south of Northside Drive. The...

bossierpress.com
