Drug Abuse Testing Market size is estimated at $4.2 billion in 2019, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Drug Abuse Testing is the detection of one or more illicit and/or prescribed drugs in the blood, urine, hair, spit or sweat. Tests detects the substances that are normally not found in the body, with the exception of some hormones and steroids measured as part of sports doping test. Drug Abuse Testing typically includes initial screening examination, accompanied by a second test that determines and/or confirms the existence of a drug or drugs. Most of the laboratories use commercially available samples that are developed and used in screening urine for major drug abuse. Each class of drug can contain a variety of chemically related substances. Legal substances that are chemically identical to illegal ones can give a positive screening result. Positive screening samples shall be presumptive. Therefore, screening tests that are positive for one or more types of drugs are often validated by the second test that detects the same substance presence using a very sensitive and specific method, like liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) or gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS).