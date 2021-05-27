Cattaraugus County Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county's total case number to 5,688 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases include in the southwest part of the county and one in the northeast part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate fell by two-tenths of a percent to 1.1%, matching a new low since September 30th. The number of hospitalizations remains unchanged at 13. Of the county's 5,688 total cases, 44 are active, 5,540 have recovered, and 104 have died. As of Thursday, there are 223 county residents in quarantine.