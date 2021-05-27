Cancel
Travis, Sexton to team for radio show in Limbaugh’s old home

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late Rush Limbaugh’s radio syndicators said Thursday they will team personalities Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for a new show in Limbaugh’s old time slot. Premiere Radio Networks will offer their program on weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. starting on June 21. Travis, founder of the Outkick media...

