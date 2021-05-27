Allegiant Begins Service to Two New Destinations From SRQ
Allegiant Airlines has begun twice-weekly, nonstop service to Peoria, Illinois (PIA), and Concord, North Carolina (USA), from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Those destinations join Allegiant's other service from the airport, which include Allentown (ABE), Asheville (AVL), Boston (BOS), Cincinnati (CVG), Cleveland (CLE), Columbus (LCK), Des Moines (DSM), Flint (FNT), Fort Wayne (FWA), Grand Rapids (GRR), Harrisburg (MDT), Indianapolis (IND), Knoxville (TYS), Louisville (SDF), Nashville (BNA), Pittsburgh (PIT), Richmond (RIC), Rockford (RFD), South Bend (SBN), St. Louis (BLV), Syracuse (SYR) and Washington DC/Baltimore (BWI).www.sarasotamagazine.com