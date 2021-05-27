Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Allegiant Begins Service to Two New Destinations From SRQ

sarasotamagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegiant Airlines has begun twice-weekly, nonstop service to Peoria, Illinois (PIA), and Concord, North Carolina (USA), from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Those destinations join Allegiant's other service from the airport, which include Allentown (ABE), Asheville (AVL), Boston (BOS), Cincinnati (CVG), Cleveland (CLE), Columbus (LCK), Des Moines (DSM), Flint (FNT), Fort Wayne (FWA), Grand Rapids (GRR), Harrisburg (MDT), Indianapolis (IND), Knoxville (TYS), Louisville (SDF), Nashville (BNA), Pittsburgh (PIT), Richmond (RIC), Rockford (RFD), South Bend (SBN), St. Louis (BLV), Syracuse (SYR) and Washington DC/Baltimore (BWI).

www.sarasotamagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Illinois State
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegiant Airlines#Pittsburgh#Boston#Srq#Destinations#Grand Rapids#Columbus#Washington Dc#Allegiant Begins Service#Pia#Allentown#Avl#Bos#Cvg Rrb#Cle Rrb#Lck#Fwa#Ind#Sdf#Bna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

SRQ Passenger Traffic Breaks Records in April

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) recorded 294,165 passengers in April 2021, breaking the all-time record of 277,590 passengers set in March 2021. Compared to April 2020, passenger traffic was 2,920% higher than the Covid-19 impacted level of 9,742 passengers and 61 percent higher than April 2019. SRQ currently has 10...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Elite Airways resuming service at Sarasota-Bradenton airport

Elite Airways is bringing back service to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport with a flight that will provide a gateway to the northeast. The biweekly flights, which begin July 2, will start by landing at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, before continuing on to Elite's home base of Portland, Maine. Tickets start at $199 each way.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sarasota: 1. 2811 Clark Rd (941) 921-5781; 2. 1044 N Tamiami Trail (941) 366-2181; 3. 8300 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-2029; 4. 4840 S Tamiami Trail (941) 927-9651; 5. 2031 Bay St (941) 366-9451; 6. 3690 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 925-9032; 7. 5391 Fruitville Rd (941) 377-7903; 8. 3428 Clark Rd (941) 554-0253; 9. 501 N Beneva Rd #161 (941) 554-1660; 10. 5100 Clark Rd (941) 926-8532; 11. 5804 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-5020; 12. 8409 S Tamiami Trail (941) 925-7238; 13. 3825 S Osprey Ave (941) 364-5768; 14. 6543 S Tamiami Trail (941) 923-7735; 15. 2875 University Pkwy (941) 358-5250; 16. 300 N Cattlemen Rd 941-341-9274; 17. 3550 Fruitville Rd 941-955-4282; 18. 3506 Clark Rd #300 941-923-2885; 19. 3155 University Pkwy 941-351-9290; 20. 1700 N Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-926-6132; 21. 1224 S Tamiami Trail 941-953-9804; 22. 3601 Bee Ridge Rd 941-921-4681; 23. 1947 Fruitville Rd 941-955-2064; 24. 3901 S Tamiami Trail 941-926-2522; 25. 5800 Bee Ridge Rd 941-377-1589; 26. 5281 Clark Rd 941-929-9443; 27. 3535 N Tamiami Trail 941-360-3474; 28. 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-351-6969; 29. 3560 Bee Ridge Rd 941-702-6237; 30. 4381 Cattlemen Rd 941-379-3550; 31. 3500 N Tamiami Trail 941-444-8410; 32. 5401 Palmer Crossing Cir 941-554-2353; 33. 5400 Fruitville Rd 941-342-8686;
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota-Bradenton airport breaks its own record again in April

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport broke its all-time passenger traffic record for the second month in a row in April, as the tourism industry in Southwest Florida continued to rebound after a devastating 2020. The local airport serviced 294,165 passengers in its terminal in April, more than it ever has in a...
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.