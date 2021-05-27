Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Here’s What the New Face Mask Signage Looks Like in Disney World

By Madison Owens
allears.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney World has a variety of signs around the parks and resorts to remind you of their current Covid-19 precautions in place. The signage has been updated whenever Disney World changes its policies. Recently we spotted a new sign highlighting Disney World’s recent face mask policy update!. Earlier this...

allears.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Walt Disney World#World Wars#Disney World#Disney News#Face Masks#Attractions#Magic Kingdom#Rides#Edge#Trivia#Galaxy#Reviews#Queues#Transportation#Allears Tips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Public Health
Related
Animalscastleinsider.com

The Return of FastPasses at Walt Disney World Looks More and More Likely

As thing start to get back to normal at Walt Disney World, many are wondering when those beloved FastPasses will make their triumphant return. Well, from what I have been hearing and seeing, its looking more and more likely they might be back sooner rather than later! One major clue that makes me think FastPasses will return soon is what we spotted today at EPCOT. What is under those covers? Are...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

What’s the Deal with Theme Parks and Face Masks?!

Theme parks have made some BIG changes recently when it comes to altered health and safety regulations. And, if you’re left with questions, you aren’t alone!. Since the end of April, Americans over the age of 16 have had access to the COVID-19 vaccine. And, now this accessibility is being extended to individuals ages 12 to 15 years old. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks indoors or outdoors, except in certain situations. After that updated guidance from the CDC was issued, theme parks made numerous changes to their own policies. Today, we’re giving you all the details of what you need to know about how the face mask rules have changed in Disney World, Universal Orlando, and beyond!
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Trader Sam’s Reopening at Disneyland, What About Disney World?

Disneyland Guests, get ready because as of July 2, you can book your stay at the Disneyland Hotel — and enjoy some pretty spectacular amenities!. At the moment, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel is available to Guests for booking as it reopened on April 29, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is reopening on June 15 — you can book your stay now! However, the iconic and historic Disneyland Hotel has remained closed throughout the ongoing pandemic. Now that it is reopening, we are not only getting back the classic hotel but Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar and Tangaroa Terrace are reopening as well!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

What Could Disney World’s Capacity Increase Mean For You?!

Limited capacity has had a HUGE impact on pretty much every aspect of Disney World. Some of the results have been nice, and some…have been mildly inconvenient. Recently, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek stated that Disney World is, and has been, increasing capacity. On top of that, Disney will be reducing social distancing guidelines. Not to mention, outdoor masks have just been made optional. This could have a pretty big impact on how the parks look and feel, and most importantly, how you experience them! We have some ideas about what might change going forward, and what you might want to get ready to expect.
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Here’s How to Score Disney’s NEW “it’s a small world” Collectible Key!

Whether youre taking your family for the very first time or youve been on it hundreds of times, its a small world is an iconic part of the parks. And, you can celebrate the attractions 55th anniversary with new exclusive merchandise! The newest its a small world Key has arrived in honor of the attractions big birthday! You can spot some of your favorite parts of the ride featured on the keys with...
TV & Videosmobilesyrup.com

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2021

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ video streaming service in June in Canada. Star, the company’s new general entertainment brand containing movies and shows from the likes of 20th Century Fox, 20th Television, was recently added to Disney+. Star is included as part of a Disney+ subscription.
Books & Literaturerogersedgereporter.com

What Literature Looks Like For Armadillo’s Pillow

Many discovered the power of books and literature during the pandemic. One of the finest booksellers in our area is Armadillo’s Pillow, a local bookstore in Rogers Park. This distinctive location holds an intellectual vibe, contributing to the hobbies and aesthetics of many teenage bookworms in the area. When entering...
Public Healthcastleinsider.com

Disney’s New Face Mask is Decked Out in Stars, Stripes, and MICKEY!

Weve already seen new Disney tees and sweatshirts released both online and in the parks. And, now theres another essential accessory that is decked out in red, white, and blue! When we were making our way around Disneys Animal Kingdom we noticed something new hanging on the racks on an outdoor kiosk near Island Mercantile — new 4th of July Face Masks! The new masks are the traditional...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

We Found a New Disney World Mask for Much CHEAPER Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s getting HOT in Florida as summer rolls in as May comes to an end!. As you start planning your upcoming Disney World vacations, we’re sure you’re checking your...
Travelcastleinsider.com

PHOTOS: First Look at the NEW Trader Sam Scene for Disney World’s Jungle Cruise

We just found out when the rides makeover will be complete , and were so excited because it will be finished this summer in both parks! Magic Kingdoms Jungle Cruise has stayed open as updated get added to the ride, and today we noticed a new one! The Jungle Cruise has a new building behind some netting near the end of the ride! This will be the new Trader Sams Gift Shop scene that weve...
Travelcastleinsider.com

Disney rolls out new 'Masks On' signage at problem areas for indoor mask compliance at Walt Disney World theme parks

The new signs shown here at EPCOT have been placed at entrances to indoor locations where guests may need reminding to put masks on. So far the masks On signs have been seen at entrances to restrooms, stores and attractions. Disney recently changed its requirements on mask usage to allow guests to go without masks when outdoors . This has obviously helped reduce mask enforcement interactions...
TravelInside the Magic

This Is the ONLY Way to Get Into Disney’s New Avengers Campus

Avengers recruits, assemble! The all-new super hero land Avengers Campus officially opens on Friday, June 4, and fans everywhere are getting hyped to visit. Disney Parks Blog just released some things that you should know before you go — including information on the only way to get into the new land.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Visiting Disney World This Summer? You Can Save BIG!

Are you planning on visiting Disney World this summer and are looking to save some money? Well, youre in luck because Walt Disney World currently has a handful of different promotions that will help you save big! We put together a list of all the current promotions happening at Walt Disney World that will help you save money on your upcoming summer trip. Related: Disney World Extends Hours –...