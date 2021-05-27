Here’s What the New Face Mask Signage Looks Like in Disney World

Theme parks have made some BIG changes recently when it comes to altered health and safety regulations. And, if you’re left with questions, you aren’t alone!. Since the end of April, Americans over the age of 16 have had access to the COVID-19 vaccine. And, now this accessibility is being extended to individuals ages 12 to 15 years old. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks indoors or outdoors, except in certain situations. After that updated guidance from the CDC was issued, theme parks made numerous changes to their own policies. Today, we’re giving you all the details of what you need to know about how the face mask rules have changed in Disney World, Universal Orlando, and beyond!