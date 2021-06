On Wednesday afternoon 247Sports released its list of Top 100 transfers for college football and the South Carolina football program is linked to four of them. Two incoming transfers – edge rusher Jordan Strachan and tight end/wide receiver EJ Jenkins – are listed No. 15 overall and No. 97 overall, respectively. Strachan was dropped two spots from the initial transfer rankings, but still holds onto the title of being the top ranked defensive end transfer. Jenkins was not ranked in the initial rankings, released in late February.