Fairfax County, VA

Husband-and-wife military doctors gunned down in front yard, suspects apprehended

By wftl
850wftl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.) — Two suspects have been apprehended in the killings of an active duty service member and his wife, both of whom were military physicians, authorities announced Thursday. The “brutal” double slayings Wednesday morning took the lives of Army Col. Dr. Edward McDaniel and his wife, Dr. Brenda...

www.850wftl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfax County, VADaily News-Record

Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by several cars

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was fatally struck by several vehicles in Great Falls early Sunday, Fairfax County police said. Officers called to Leesburg Pike found 43-year-old Allen Romero of McLean in the middle of the eastbound lanes, police said in a release. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

McLean Resident Killed in Hit-and-Run — 43-year-old Allen Romero died on Sunday (May 16) after being hit by a 2011-2015 Ford Fusion while crossing eastbound Leesburg Pike just before the Redberry Court intersection in Great Falls. Officers responded to the scene around 5:21 a.m. and are now looking for witnesses. This is Fairfax County’s fifth pedestrian fatality so far in 2021. [FCPD]
Fairfax County, VAfox5dc.com

Man killed in Fairfax County hit-and-run crash

DRANESVILLE, Va. - Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Fairfax County. Officers say it happened around 6:50 a.m. at Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court in Dranesville. Police say they're looking for a 2011 to 2015 black Ford Fusion with damage to the driver's...
Fairfax County, VAWTOP

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Leesburg Pike

A man is dead after a vehicle struck and killed him on the eastbound lanes of Va. Route 7/Leesburg Pike in Herndon, Virginia, early Sunday morning. Fairfax County police responded to the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court around 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Fairfax County, VAWashington Post

Pedestrian fatally struck in Fairfax County hit-and-run, police say

A vehicle that sideswiped a pedestrian early Sunday in Fairfax County ticked off a chain of events that left the pedestrian dead, police said. In a black Ford Fusion, the driver struck a man with the vehicle’s side mirror while the man was walking along Leesburg Pike at Redberry Court in the Dranesville area, Fairfax County police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
Gainesville, VAInside Nova

Police: Gainesville woman posed as an attorney, targeted immigrants

Fairfax County police have arrested a Gainesville woman after they allege she posed as an attorney and accepted money for legal services "that placed vulnerable members of our community at risk." Earlier this year, detectives became aware of victims who paid "Americanos for America Party Incorporated" for legal assistance in...
Fairfax County, VAmcleanconnection.com

Knife-Wielding Man in Assault at Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque

Shortly before Monday’s afternoon prayer at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center near Seven Corners in Fairfax County, a man who was not part of the Muslim community began harassing those outside the entrance of the mosque waiting to pray. When the security guard at the mosque approached the man to ask him to leave the area, he pulled out a knife and lunged at the guard, then threatened others, before running away. The Fairfax County police posted a picture to help identify him. According to Fairfax County Police spokeswoman Sgt. Tara Gerhard, detectives later identified the man as Jonathan Lincoln, 41, of Falls Church. He was arrested that night for two counts of assault and disorderly conduct. Gerhard said those charges were further defined on Monday night as he was charged with two counts of 18.2-57(A) which is assault, hate crime and disorderly conduct, both classified as misdemeanors.
Fairfax, VAfairfaxcounty.gov

Scam Alert: Calls From 703-324-1000

Calls from 703-324-1000 claiming that your Fairfax County data has been compromised are not true; it's a scam. Do NOT call the secondary number provided and give personal or county information. Multiple residents are receiving calls from 703-324-1000 (our MyFairfax online portal help line) that claim their Fairfax County data...
Fairfax County, VAWashington Post

Fairfax County crime report

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.