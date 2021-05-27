newsbreak-logo
Darke County, OH

Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville. One “cool cat” fact is that many American cats have become famous throughout history. For...

www.dailyadvocate.com
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature two canines in need of a caring home. Kali, an 8-year-old Boston Terrier/Husky mix, is a sweet girl who came to the shelter because her owners moved (and their new landlord did not allow dogs). She is spayed, loves kids, good with other dogs, and likes to go for car rides. Kali is house and create trained. She is a bit timid of strangers at first, as she is not used to being at the shelter. Kali weighs in at 34.8 lbs and has been given her parvo/distemper/lepto vaccine, and bordetella vaccines, and dewormed. Kali is micro chipped, and is heart worm negative. Come in and meet Kali and other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

EUM Mega Wild 5K a success

GREENVILLE — On April 24, EUM Church hosted their annual Mega Wild 5K event through the Darke County Wellness Challenge. After canceling last year’s race due to COVID-19, the April event had its largest turnout of 170 participants. The Mega Wild 5K team would like thank EUM Church, MJS Plastics,...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Memory Lane ‘Senior Prom’ coming May 24

GREENVILLE — The spring season of dances, proms and graduations has finally arrived after a very long pandemic winter. As young ladies and gentlemen don their floor-length gowns and tuxedos, complete with corsages and boutonnieres, the “young-at-heart” are also getting ready for one anticipated social event of the season —The Memory Lane “Senior Prom” which takes place Monday, May 24, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Greenville VFW Hall, located at 219 N. Ohio Street.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Hearts and hands in ‘Aktion’

GREENVILLE — With Spring’s arrival and the easing of COVID restrictions, many people are beginning to get outside, enjoy the weather, and gather in small numbers. Whether waving “hello” to neighbors while shopping, or meeting at the nearby coffee shop, a smiling face and warm greeting can transform one’s day.
Greenville, OHcountynewsonline.org

Winners announced for 2021 Scentral Park Dog Park 5K

GREENVILLE -The seventh annual Scentral Park 5K was held May 1 at the Darke County Fairgrounds. All proceeds from this race will be used to maintain and improve Scentral Park, Darke County’s only dog park located next to the Animal Shelter on County Home Road in Greenville. Prior to the...
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Darke County leaders honor National Day of Prayer

GREENVILLE — On May 6, civic, church, and business leaders from across Darke County joined with members of the community-at-large for a hour of prayer, reflection and song in honor of the 70th annual National Day of Prayer, held at the First United Methodist Church of Greenville. Since the first...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Rollin’ into good times, family fun

GREENVILLE — As the tops roll down, the hoods go up, and “the classics” come cruising in, Darke County residents – and especially classic car enthusiasts – know that summer’s good times and family fun are just around the corner. Over 140 classic cars were on display for event goers...
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Honoring Moms, past and present

DARKE COUNTY — Each second Sunday in May, mothers of all ages across the United States will be celebrated by their children with sentimental expressions of love and affection. Youngsters often look to the backyard for inspiration, picking handfuls of colorful flowers, such as dandelions and violets, to accompany simple...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Greenville BPW meeting at Blue Lantern May 13

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club will hold their next meeting Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., in Blue Lantern Tea House, located at 106 Broadway in Greenville. The meeting will be hosted by the Foundation committee with Dorothy Poeppelman, Chair and committee members, Maria Moore, Betty Kosier, and Diana Frazier.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Grreenville BPW to host annual BBQ fundraiser

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is selling tickets for its BBQ Chicken Dinner to be held Wednesday, June 23. The proceeds will fund scholarships for young women in Darke County. Each year the club awards scholarships based on the money raised during the prior meeting year. This year the club was able to award five $750 scholarships.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Darke SWCD announces poster contest winners

GREENVILLE — The Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Darke SWCD Poster Contest. The 2021 Poster Contest celebrates the 2021 National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Stewardship theme, “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities.”. There were more than 65 posters entered...
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Get the ‘grump’ out through laughter, exercise

DARKE COUNTY — Among the many holidays to celebrate throughout the year, May 5 is a truly “stand out” day, with Cinco de Mayo (of course), “Revenge of the Fifth” (for Star Wars Fans, which follows “May the Fourth”), National Cartoonist’s Day, and “Hug a Shed and Take a Selfie” day (yes, it is real).
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Art engages with the community — and connects!

Last year, Mississinawa Valley art teacher Ashley Austerman applied to the Ohio Arts Council for a grant enabling her to bring a professional artist to her classroom to establish an often-requested photography course; the project would also reach out to the community at large, providing various opportunities for engagement with the arts. Mrs. Austerman’s well-thought out plan was approved and received funding; other community entities including Darke County Endowment for the Arts, who granted the amount needed to purchase digital cameras, contributed to the project which was enthusiastically embraced by MV students. Soon, the entire community will be treated to the culmination of students’ efforts: a beautiful mural representing Union City and the surrounding area.
Darke County, OHstar883.com

Naomi Cantrell- Darke County, OH Update

Naomi Cantrell, STAR 88.3’s Darke County, OH representative joins Melissa Montana today to give us an update on what’s happening in her area. From the ministry and outreach of reviveOHIO, to live music and fun at Illumination Festival, there’s a lot to take note of!. For more information on reviveOHIO,...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Beltone celebrates ‘Better Hearing Month’

GREENVILLE — Now hear this: Beltone Hearing & Audiology is celebrating “Better Hearing Month” during the month of May. Dr. Kylie Young, audiologist and owner, welcomes anyone who wishes to have their hearing screened to schedule an appointment for free. Dr. Young said, “Hearing loss is something that gradually declines...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

First Friday ‘Family Game Night’ coming May 7

GREENVILLE – A brand new First Friday is coming to downtown Greenville Friday, May 7! Main Street Greenville will be hosting a Family Game Night First Friday, thanks to support from Mercer Savings Bank. Part of this event will bear some resemblance to the classic Monopoly board game,transforming Greenville’s downtown...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Osgood Bank donates to EverHeart Hospice

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice, formerly State of the Heart Care, recently received a very generous gift from Osgood Bank and its Charitable Committee. The Charitable Committee chose to donate fuel gift cards for patients and families who may be in need. When Osgood Bank was asked about their committee and...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

GHS to host Band of Pride 5K Aug. 7

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School marching band will host the Band of Pride 5K on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. at Greenville High School, located at 100 Greenwave Way. The race is 5 kilometers, or 3.1 miles, in length, and is open to runners or walkers, as well as strollers and dogs. The race divisions are divided up by male and female, then by age groups, such as 10 and under, 11 to 14, 15 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 and up. Custom medals will be given to the top three males and females overall as well as those in each age division. If runners forget to bring water, they can use the water station provided along the course. Race times will be posted on the GT Races website at www.gtraces.com.