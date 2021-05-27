Visible Men Academy Names New CEO, Board Members

Furniture Bank Co-Founder, Financial Executive Join Team. Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is pleased to welcome two new members to its board of directors. Barnabas co-founder and longtime team member Darnell Brame recently retired after 37 years with International Textile Group (the former Cone Mills Corporation) and currently works with Atlantic Packaging Corporation. While at Barnabas, Brame served in many capacities, including that of warehouse manager, director of operations and faith liaison. Dawn Carpenter is a financial executive with NextGen CFO and has more than 25 years of experience leading teams in various businesses to solve complex problems. Carpenter has held CFO roles in industries such as food and vending, restaurants, chemicals, and marketing services.