Visible Men Academy Names New CEO, Board Members

sarasotamagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisible Men Academy (VMA) has announced the permanent appointment of A. Louis Parker as CEO. Parker, who co-founded VMA, has been acting as interim CEO since Neil Phillips stepped down in February. Additionally, the charter school also announced the addition of seven new members to its board of directors. They are Gerald Bruce, Timothy Fanning, Naiema Frieson, Ronald Johnson, Tomeika Hunter-Koski, James Stewart and David Wilkins. Parker says he and the board are focused on building upon VMA’s legacy of excellence as they prepare for a return to normalcy in the 2021-22 academic year.

www.sarasotamagazine.com
