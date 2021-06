As we emerge like grumpy bears from a year-long hibernation, blinking in the light of day, we’ve found that restaurants of every hue and cry have emerged along with us, ready to feed us foods we’ve had before — and those we haven’t as well. Some are high profile, like Michael Mina’s The Bungalow at 2nd and PCH. But most are small, perhaps a bit quirky, and more than a little welcome.