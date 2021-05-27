BKW to receive U.S. flag that once flew over Mogadishu in school’s honor

ShelterBox, a humanitarian aid organization providing emergency shelter and essential relief supplies, has surpassed providing support to 2 million people as of April 2021. The disaster relief organization was founded in 2000 and its iconic green boxes containing the essentials for recovery: a humanitarian tent which provides a temporary home to a displaced family, along with other critical items like solar lights, water purification, blankets, and cooking equipment to quickly set up a household. The organization, which targets its aid to families displaced by disasters and conflict situations, was nominated in 2018 and 2019 for the Nobel Peace Prize in acknowledgement of its work in some of the world’s most extreme conflict zones. “We are working to tackle one of the biggest issues facing our world, the massive displacement of people. With 104 million currently displaced by disaster or conflict, and with the additional threat of COVID-19, the need for our work has never been greater, said ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray. “Whether disaster, violent conflict, or now a global pandemic, shelter is one of the most profound differences we can make in someone’s life,” said Murray.