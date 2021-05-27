newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berne, NY

BKW to receive U.S. flag that once flew over Mogadishu in school’s honor

altamontenterprise.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERNE — A United States flag will come home to the Hilltowns this Memorial Day, when Lieutenant Commander Nathan Stempel, an East Berne native and Navy veteran, presents it to Superintendent Timothy Mundell of the Berne-Knox-Westerlo School District as part of the Hilltown Memorial Day celebrations. The flag once flew...

altamontenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Berne, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mogadishu#U S#Military Veterans#Soldiers#Memorial Day#Djibouti#Bkw#Navy#The Enterprise#American#A Naval Exchange#U S Ambassador#Somalia Donald Yamamoto#United States#Recipients#April#Alma Mater#Norfolk Virginia#Community Members#Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Made In America Store Plans To "Salute Our Heroes" On Armed Forces Day

ELMA, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. Mark Andol, founder and owner of Made in America Store and General Welding & Fabricating, is proud to announce the store’s 11th Anniversary Celebration will take place from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the flagship location, 1000 W. Maple Court, Elma, NY 14059.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Amidst Pandemic, Global Disaster Relief Charity Reaches Major Milestone

ShelterBox, a humanitarian aid organization providing emergency shelter and essential relief supplies, has surpassed providing support to 2 million people as of April 2021. The disaster relief organization was founded in 2000 and its iconic green boxes containing the essentials for recovery: a humanitarian tent which provides a temporary home to a displaced family, along with other critical items like solar lights, water purification, blankets, and cooking equipment to quickly set up a household. The organization, which targets its aid to families displaced by disasters and conflict situations, was nominated in 2018 and 2019 for the Nobel Peace Prize in acknowledgement of its work in some of the world’s most extreme conflict zones. “We are working to tackle one of the biggest issues facing our world, the massive displacement of people. With 104 million currently displaced by disaster or conflict, and with the additional threat of COVID-19, the need for our work has never been greater, said ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray. “Whether disaster, violent conflict, or now a global pandemic, shelter is one of the most profound differences we can make in someone’s life,” said Murray.