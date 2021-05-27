Cancel
Soccer

Area roundup: PC tops Knoxville to advance in regional play

By COLIN PETERS Herald sports writer
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 8 days ago
Pella Christian advances to the regional semifinals. Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

Girls soccer

Pella Christian 3, Knoxville 0

PELLA — Playoff soccer is officially underway as Pella Christian and Knoxville met for a rematch from a great battle earlier this season. But just like the first game, it was the Eagles coming away with the win.

Joslyn Terpstra scored two goals and tallied one assist for PC while Elizabeth Brouwer was responsible for the other goal in the shutout win.

Pella Christian (7-9) advances to the regional quarterfinals where they will travel to No. 7 Des Moines Christian (14-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Knoxville finishes their season with an 8-7 record and say farewell to seniors Melody Torres, Marley McKay, Jayce Hughes and Jamie Beal.

Baseball

Ottumwa 15, Oskaloosa 1

OSKALOOSA — The Bulldogs scored early and late to finish this one off in six innings.

Ottumwa jumped out to a 5-1 lead after one and after adding a couple of runs in the middle innings they would tack on three in the fifth and another five in the sixth to get the run-rule win over Osky.

Jarrett Czerwinski was saddled with the loss after two innings of work on the mound but he wielded his bat well going 2-for-3 on the night. Aiden North would drive in the lone run for the Indians, who committed six errors in the contest.

Oskaloosa (1-2) are back at it on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to No. 4 Winterset (1-1).

EBF 7, Pella 6

EDDYVILLE — It was a comeback win for the Rockets as they came from behind three separate times on their way to the one-run win in 10 innings.

EBF scored two in the bottom of the seventh to tie it after Reilly Flaig stole third and scored on a throwing error. After Pella added one in the eighth, the Rockets tied it again on an RBI hit down the right field line by Ethan Davis, scoring Devin Jager. EBF scored the winning run after Thane Alexander walked to lead off the 10th, stole second and scored on a throwing error after a Jared McCrea bunt.

Ryan Mace had three RBIs on the night while Nick DeJong was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Pella (1-2) returns home to face Knoxville (2-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Pella Christian 6, Pleasantville 2

PELLA — First-year head coach Braden Shull picked up win number one with Eagles on Wednesday.

PC gave up two runs in the top of the first but answered with three in the bottom of the inning before adding an insurance run in the second and two more in the fourth.

Kellan Shull went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Micah DeHaan, Bennett Spronk and Lincoln Vander Molen all drove in one run.

DeHaan got the win on the mound after pitching five innings and giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits with five walks and nine strikeouts. Trevor Veenstra and Caleb Belzer both worked scoreless innings in relief.

Pella Christian (1-1) will host No. 9 Des Moines Christian (1-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Knoxville 6, Davis County 2

Davis County 14, Knoxville 4

BLOOMFIELD — Knoxville was able to pick up a split in a doubleheader against Davis County as the Mustangs were playing their inaugural games on their new field.

The Panthers erased a 2-1 deficit in the late innings to win game one while The Mustangs came back to control game two.

Knoxville (3-2) heads to Pella (1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

*Knoxville stats were not available at time of print

Softball

Davis County 7, Knoxville 3

BLOOMFIELD — After a pair of one-run games to start the week, the Panthers would fall in their conference opener on Wednesday.

Knoxville fell behind 7-0 after three innings and would get three runs back in the following innings but it would not be enough.

Ashlyn Finarty had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three singles, a walk and two RBIs. Unfortunately for her, she took the loss on the rubber after giving up seven unearned runs with five Knoxville errors on the night.

Ciara Heffron did a nice job in relief, pitching 3 2/3 innings with no runs, one hit and six strikeouts.

Knoxville (1-2) will try to bounce back on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Newton (2-1).

