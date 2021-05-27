newsbreak-logo
Greenville Federal gives back to local schools

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal has announced it has donated over $2,000 to local schools in Darke and Miami Counties through their School Spirit Debit Card Program. The Greenville Federal Spirit Debit Card Program allows its customers to give back to their local school. Customers have the opportunity to purchase a School Spirit Card for $5 and Greenville Federal will then give $3 back to the school on the card. Greenville Federal currently offers School Spirit Debit Cards for Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Covington, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Miami East, Mississinawa Valley, Newton, Tipp City, Tri-Village, Troy Christian, Troy and Versailles with more schools to be added in the near future.

