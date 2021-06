At age 17, McCauley will become the youngest state girls’ golfer to play in the U.S. Women’s Open next month in San Francisco. A 25-foot birdie putt rolled and rolled until it dropped into the cup for a birdie on the second green at Rich Valley Golf Club in Rosemount during a Metro East Conference meet late last week. Isabella McCauley picked up the ball and gave the slightest of smiles as she walked off the green.