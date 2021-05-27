Author’s Spotlight: Zachary Middleton
Orangeburg native Zachary Middleton is featured in this week’s Authors Spotlight. Middleton has released his debut novel, Running After Delano. This historical fiction focuses on the personhood of Delano Middleton, who was one of the four people killed during the Orangeburg Massacre. (Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and the unborn child of Louise Cawley (during an earlier protest). While that event ended his life, it did not encompass his life.www.carolinapanorama.com