Author’s Spotlight: Zachary Middleton

Everyone wants a talking dog for an agent, right? It’s part two of Moving Pictures. Victor does his fight scene, but the girl in his movie is busy doing another film that was supposed to be wrapped (but it exploded so they had to do the whole thing over). They break to prepare for the balrog scene, and Victor meets their actress, who is complaining about the whole system. They start filming a scene and Victor hears whispering out of nowhere that compels him to kiss her, even though that action is not part of the script. Dibbler insists this is just what the film needs and that it should be longer, and full of fights and romance. Victor apologizes to his scene partner, a woman named Theda Withel, but who goes by Ginger. Victor decides they’re going to go get some lunch, even if it’s not something actors are usually permitted during a shoot. They go to the commissary, where there are all sorts eating together. Victor asks if anyone else has felt weird the way he just did, but everyone insists that’s just what Holy Wood does to people. (The dwarfs mentions bursting into a song on their click that goes “hiho”.)