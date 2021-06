National Gun Violence Awareness Day is June 4, the beginning of the Wear Orange Weekend, honoring the lives of people in the United States affected by gun violence. It was inspired by a campaign to commemorate the life of Hadiya Pendleton and other victims of gun violence. Orange is the color Hadiya’s friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — one week after performing at President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013. Wear Orange originated on June 2, 2015, what would have been Hadiya’s 18th birthday.