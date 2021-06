Regarding the Mystic Oral School proposed project, the Groton Town Council, I am sure, are wonderful and fine people and they work hard every day (mostly unnoticed) for the benefit of our town, which is why I am so perplexed about their plan that will pretty much destroy a quiet, lovely neighborhood that currently exists around the Oral School property. These are our precious neighbors, and we should care about them, especially since our own Town Council has a plan to assault them in such a devastating way. What is the real motive here? Is it more money in the town coffers? If so, that is not a good enough reason to cause such harm to our fellow citizens.