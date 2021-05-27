West Coast National Park: The Complete Guide

One of the best ways to see New Zealand is by driving around the country in a motorhome. Know the dos and don'ts to make your travels safe and smooth. New Zealand is one of those countries that has so much to offer that you can go on multiple visits and still leave sights unseen. You need two weeks at the minimum for each island. One of the best ways to explore NZ is to hire a motorhome, this will be your home away from home and mode of transportation. No hotels or motels, no rental cars, no packing and unpacking, just more time relaxing and exploring NZ.