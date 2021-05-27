West Coast National Park: The Complete Guide
The majority of visitors to South Africa will only ever go as far west as Cape Town, preferring to focus their efforts on the magnificent coastline between the Mother City and Durban; or to head inland to Kruger National Park. However, the more remote west coast boasts some pretty spectacular sights for those that like taking the road less traveled. One of these is West Coast National Park, a birder and botanist’s paradise that stretches from Saldanha Bay in the north to the sleepy fishing village of Yzerfontein in the south. In total, the park incorporates 140 square miles of land, sea, and offshore islands with the impossibly blue waters of Langebaan Lagoon at its heart.www.tripsavvy.com