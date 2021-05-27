Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Madison, IA

Dutch heading back to state after toping Fort Madison in PKs

By COLIN PETERS Herald sports writer
Posted by 
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nj9rI_0aDr14OY00
Pella's Mason Holland stopped all three shots he faced in penalty kicks. Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

PELLA — With a trip to state on the line, Pella and Fort Madison went the distance plus some as it was the Dutch coming up huge to win 3-0 in penalty kicks to break the scoreless tie and earn their sixth state tournament birth in school history with the 1-0 victory.

“It’s incredibly emotional and especially for these five senior guys,” Pella head coach Mark Solomon said. “Two of them were on our roster when we won the championship in 2018 as freshmen. They were questioning how this pandemic is going affect things and what the roster is going to be. We have more freshmen than we've ever had on this team and so building chemistry has kind of been a challenge, but they've embraced it and we really kind of adopted a positive mindset.”

Just because the game was scoreless, doesn’t mean there wasn’t any offense. Both sides have several good chances throughout the night.

After weathering an early push from Fort Madison, Pella was able to control possession for most of the first half. The Dutch had three good scoring chances in a five minute span later in the half. Ike Held would fire a good look into the Bloodhound’s keeper, Isaac Semini had a free kick opportunity just outside of the box but would fire it into the wall and Pella would kick a good header off a corner but would miss wide.

Fort Madison would try to steal one just before the end of the half as Jacob Pothitakis was on the other side of a couple good combination passes but his left-footed strike would just miss wide to keep it tied at zero at the break.

The Bloodhounds had another good scoring chance early in the second with Xander Wellman’s floating shot from a tough angle bouncing off the crossbar and out.

The physicality picked up in the second half and yellow cards were handed out as a result.

Pella’s Semini had to sit out for a bit after picking up a yellow for fighting for a loose ball while Wellman picked one up with 13:30 to go.

Fort Madison had a couple of decent looks late but Wellman would make a big mistake after coming back in as he would hip check a Pella player out of bounds on Pella’s side of the field. This resulted in Wellman’s second yellow card which turned into a red and put the Bloodhounds down a 29-goal scorer and down to 10 men heading into the overtime periods.

Pella held possession for most of both overtime periods but weren’t able to cash in a goal as the game was sent to penalty kicks.

Big players come through in big moments and that was the case for Pella’s senior keeper Mason Holland. The Drake soccer commit would make diving stops on all three of Fort Madison’s attempts, letting out a big fist pump after each stop.

Meanwhile, Austin Bone and Logan Solomon would both get good strikes into the back of the net and another one of those impactful seniors, Will Rasmussen, would score the dagger to cap off the win give Pella the banner.

As a result, the Dutch recorded their fourth straight shutout and were able to keep a team that had nearly three 30-goal scorers and averaged almost seven goals per game off the board.

“Three of our seniors make up the core that defense and our goalkeeper made a shutout win in penalties, something that I've never been a part of as a coach for more than 20 years,” Solomon said. “Against that team and then just having two captain center backs as seniors, it’s really been kind of special to see how well they've played off of each other.”

For Pella it’s their fourth state appearance since 2012 and first since they won the title in 2018. It’s something the team hasn’t taken for granted especially after a cancelled 2020 season.

Pella (15-4) earned four seed in the 2A bracket as they will take on No. 5 ADM (14-4) on Tuesday at 2:40 p.m. at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines in a state quarterfinal matchup.

“I'm looking over at these guys taking pictures with the state qualifier banner and just the parents and the emotions,” Solomon said. “I don't do this for the paycheck, I’m just real proud of them and I'm real proud of what they've been able to do this season.”

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa, IA
331
Followers
59
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Oskaloosa Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Madison, IA
Sports
City
Fort Madison, IA
Pella, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Game#End Game#Night School#Goal Line#Dutch#Adm#Pks#The Game#Freshmen#Defense#School History#Bounds#Yellow Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Pella, IAOskaloosa Herald

Central falls twice in low-scoring baseball twinbill

PELLA — Neither team’s offense could get much going but the Simpson College baseball team did just enough to take two games from Central College in an American Rivers Conference doubleheader Friday. Central (13-23 overall, 10-20 conference) lost 1-0 in the opener against Simpson (15-21, 12-18 conference) before dropping the...
Pella, IAOskaloosa Herald

Central baseball team celebrates special Senior Day

PELLA — In between games of its Sunday doubleheader against Simpson College, the Central College baseball team recognized the 13 seniors on the roster and gave student coach Jake Wegner (senior, Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS) the first at-bat of his career to lead off the second game. Simpson (17-21, 14-18...
Des Moines, IADaily Gate City

More Bloodhounds qualify for 3A state track

Fort Madison High School’s varsity boys and girls track teams added four new athletes qualifying for four events at this week’s state track meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Tate Johnson, a junior who had missed a few weeks of the season due to injury, ran fast enough in...
Pella, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Young Lady Dutch hoping to grow under new coach

PELLA — The Lady Dutch will be under the guidance of first year head coach Katie Gravert after she takes over a Pella squad that struggled with a 3-16 record in 2020. Some good news for Pella is they return a lot of experience as they will only miss two starters from last year’s squad.
Pella, IAOskaloosa Herald

Central's Burnett named to softball all-region team

PELLA—Central College freshman Franie Burnett (Ankeny, Centennial HS) was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Division III All-Midwest Region softball team. Burnett, a right fielder, was a second-team selection. Batting a team-high .393, Burnett was Central’s clean-up hitter in her rookie season with four doubles, two triples, two homers...
Mount Pleasant, IAsoutheastiowaunion.com

Mt. Pleasant girls golf fries Fort Madison, Keokuk

MT. PLEASANT — The Mt. Pleasant girls golf team vanquished a pair of Lee County foes last week in the Panthers’ home triangular. The Panthers shot 205 to top both Keokuk (216) and Fort Madison (no team score). The Panther girls were led by Elli Liechty and Sami Wibben, each...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Girls Soccer Falls to Lewis Central in Top 15 Showdown

The No. 12 in 2A Pella soccer team hung tough, but the Lady Dutch ultimately fell to No. 2 in 2A Lewis Central Saturday afternoon. After falling behind 1-0 in the 11th minute, Pella countered in the 23rd minute, with a play set up across the length of the field on a kick from Hailey Van Houweling, which came down to Camille Dixson 40 yards downfield, and the senior set up a racing Roselande Vanderhoff, who finished the score just inside the right post. Lewis Central would score just over halfway into the second period, with a header off of a corner kick. The Pella girls soccer team falls to 8-5 and heads to Eagle Lane Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a varsity match in the Tulip City Showdown.
Newton, IANewton Daily News

Addy Terpstra, Shannon leads Newton girls at 3A state qualifier

PELLA — Alyssa Shannon handled everything that was thrown at her during a Class 3A state qualifying meet on Thursday night. From rallying her team in the 4x800 relay to getting boxed in and almost tripped in the 800-meter run, the Newton junior was up to the task. Shannon claimed...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Christian Girls Tennis Advances to Regional Final, Pella Awaits

No. 5 Pella Christian is in the final 16 in Class 1A girls tennis after a dominating day at home, defeating Chariton 5-0 and Clarke 5-1 in the regional playoffs Saturday. The wins set up a rematch of the Tulip City showdown, as No. 8 Pella and the Eagles will clash in the 1A Regional Finals in Knoxville on Saturday, May 22nd. Pella Christian edged the Lady Dutch 6-5 in a dual with four tiebreakers on May 5th.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

PCM Sports Update 5-16-21

PCM’s girls golf squad begins regional playoff action as they travel to the Lake Panorama National Golf Course Monday. The Mustangs will compete with the host, ACGC, Des Moines Christian, Kuemper Catholic, OABCIG, Van Meter, and Woodward-Granger. PCM is coming off finishing fourth in their final meet of the regular season at Colfax-Mingo. The Mustangs were led by Tori Peterson, who shot a 66 in the meet.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis, Boys Golf Advance in Playoffs; Boys Soccer Wins Red Rock Rivalry

Pella’s boys golf team advanced to the 3A District Golf round, winning the Winterset sectional meet Friday. The No. 15 in 3A Dutch shot 330, with No. 6 ranked individual Will Simpson adding another meet medal to his 2021 collection, shooting a tournament-low 73. Ayden Gordon was 6th among individuals, carding an 81, with Clayton Henry scoring 87 and Keagan Miedema shooting an 89 to round out the team score. Pella advances to the Oskaloosa 3A district meet Thursday, but first, returns to regular season action Monday at the Pella Christian Invitational at Bos Landen.
Iowa State101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Fort Madison, IADaily Gate City

Bloodhounds send at least seven to state

MOUNT PLEASANT — Fort Madison High School’s girls and boys track team qualified seven athletes in five events to state at the Class 3A district girls and boys meet at Mount Pleasant’s Mapeleaf Community Field Thursday. The top two placers automatically qualified for next week’s state meet at Drake Stadium...