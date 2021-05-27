Dutch heading back to state after toping Fort Madison in PKs

Pella's Mason Holland stopped all three shots he faced in penalty kicks. Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

PELLA — With a trip to state on the line, Pella and Fort Madison went the distance plus some as it was the Dutch coming up huge to win 3-0 in penalty kicks to break the scoreless tie and earn their sixth state tournament birth in school history with the 1-0 victory.

“It’s incredibly emotional and especially for these five senior guys,” Pella head coach Mark Solomon said. “Two of them were on our roster when we won the championship in 2018 as freshmen. They were questioning how this pandemic is going affect things and what the roster is going to be. We have more freshmen than we've ever had on this team and so building chemistry has kind of been a challenge, but they've embraced it and we really kind of adopted a positive mindset.”

Just because the game was scoreless, doesn’t mean there wasn’t any offense. Both sides have several good chances throughout the night.

After weathering an early push from Fort Madison, Pella was able to control possession for most of the first half. The Dutch had three good scoring chances in a five minute span later in the half. Ike Held would fire a good look into the Bloodhound’s keeper, Isaac Semini had a free kick opportunity just outside of the box but would fire it into the wall and Pella would kick a good header off a corner but would miss wide.

Fort Madison would try to steal one just before the end of the half as Jacob Pothitakis was on the other side of a couple good combination passes but his left-footed strike would just miss wide to keep it tied at zero at the break.

The Bloodhounds had another good scoring chance early in the second with Xander Wellman’s floating shot from a tough angle bouncing off the crossbar and out.

The physicality picked up in the second half and yellow cards were handed out as a result.

Pella’s Semini had to sit out for a bit after picking up a yellow for fighting for a loose ball while Wellman picked one up with 13:30 to go.

Fort Madison had a couple of decent looks late but Wellman would make a big mistake after coming back in as he would hip check a Pella player out of bounds on Pella’s side of the field. This resulted in Wellman’s second yellow card which turned into a red and put the Bloodhounds down a 29-goal scorer and down to 10 men heading into the overtime periods.

Pella held possession for most of both overtime periods but weren’t able to cash in a goal as the game was sent to penalty kicks.

Big players come through in big moments and that was the case for Pella’s senior keeper Mason Holland. The Drake soccer commit would make diving stops on all three of Fort Madison’s attempts, letting out a big fist pump after each stop.

Meanwhile, Austin Bone and Logan Solomon would both get good strikes into the back of the net and another one of those impactful seniors, Will Rasmussen, would score the dagger to cap off the win give Pella the banner.

As a result, the Dutch recorded their fourth straight shutout and were able to keep a team that had nearly three 30-goal scorers and averaged almost seven goals per game off the board.

“Three of our seniors make up the core that defense and our goalkeeper made a shutout win in penalties, something that I've never been a part of as a coach for more than 20 years,” Solomon said. “Against that team and then just having two captain center backs as seniors, it’s really been kind of special to see how well they've played off of each other.”

For Pella it’s their fourth state appearance since 2012 and first since they won the title in 2018. It’s something the team hasn’t taken for granted especially after a cancelled 2020 season.

Pella (15-4) earned four seed in the 2A bracket as they will take on No. 5 ADM (14-4) on Tuesday at 2:40 p.m. at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines in a state quarterfinal matchup.

“I'm looking over at these guys taking pictures with the state qualifier banner and just the parents and the emotions,” Solomon said. “I don't do this for the paycheck, I’m just real proud of them and I'm real proud of what they've been able to do this season.”