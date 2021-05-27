Memorial Day Travelers to Pay Highest Statewide Gas Price Average Since 2018

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) — The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $2.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same from this day last week and $1.13 more per gallon than on this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in New Mexico, drivers in Farmington are paying the most on average at $3.15 per gallon while drivers in Las Cruces are paying the least at $2.83 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.04, which is the same when compared to this day last week and $1.08 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.