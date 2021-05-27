newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Health Department reports that there were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, which brings the county's total case number to 9,232 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases are located in the Jamestown and Ripley areas. Meanwhile, the number of active cases of the virus in the county is down by one to 63. Also, the county's seven-day average infection rate is up by one-tenth of a percent to 1.5%, while the number of hospitalizations is five, an increase of two from Wednesday's dashboard report. A total of 9,015 cases have recovered, while 154 have died. As of Wednesday, there are 175 county residents under quarantine or isolation orders by the Public Health Director and are being monitored.

chautauquatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Coronavirus
Jamestown, NY
Health
City
Ripley, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Health
City
Chautauqua, NY
Jamestown, NY
Government
Jamestown, NY
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Active Cases#Hospitalizations#One Tenth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

MHA Holding COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Jamestown on Wednesday

The Chautauqua County Health Department is partnering with the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday at the MHA's Jamestown Recovery Center at 31 Water Street at the rear of the Gateway Center, off the rear parking lot. This clinic will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be held from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM. No appointments are necessary. There will also be hepatitis screening and Narcan training at this clinic.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Rate in Chautauqua County Climbs Above 42%

Chautauqua County saw an uptick in the number of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this past week, compared to the previous week. Statistics compiled from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker show that 1,200 first doses were administered to county residents during the week of May 9-15. That's up from 1,096 first doses that were given from May 2-8. As of Sunday, there are 54,293 Chautauqua County residents (42.4% of the county's population) who have received at least one dose, including 52.4% of people ages 18 and older. The number of residents in the county who have completed the vaccine series is 46,783, or 36.6% of the population.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

County Officials Announce Nominees for Week 14 of COVID-19 Heroes Program

Chautauqua County officials announced 10 nominees for Week 14 of the county's COVID-19 Heroes program. This week's list of heroes includes Ken Morris, who is the Chief Operating Officer at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk. County Executive P.J. Wendel says Morris oversees the many unsung heroes in hospital support services. He has also coordinated the vaccine effort and played a key role early in the pandemic...
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Allotted 15 Spots for NYS Sheriff's Summer Camp

The New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp will be taking place this summer in the Finger Lakes region. The camp, located on Keuka Lake, is for boys and girls ages 9-12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Transportation to and from the camp will be provided along with meals. Each county sheriff in the state has been given a predetermined number of camper slots. Sheriff's offices use a variety of methods to identify deserving children to attend, with the primary criteria being economically challenged children and children who can benefit with the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs. Chautauqua County is scheduled for the week of July 11-17 and has been allotted 15 spots -- eight boys and seven girls. While summer camps are allowed to operate in New York State, it is not known at this time what COVID-19 precautions will be in place. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 1st. If you have questions or would like to submit an application, contact Sheriff Jim Quattrone's office at 753-4235 before May 27th.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Chautauqua County recognizes 14th week of COVID-19 heroes

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the COVID-19 Response Team recently announced the 14th week of COVID-19 Hero nominations 97-106. Nominations are recognized in a video posted weekdays on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page, and each nominee receives a personal note from the County Executive’s Office. “We’ve...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
HomelessPosted by
Fox News

NY to adopt CDC mask guidance starting Wednesday, Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that his state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance on masks starting Wednesday. During a COVID-19 briefing at Radio City Music Hall, Cuomo said vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors except in nursing homes, homeless shelters, on public transportation, correctional facilities, schools, and health care facilities.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Wendel says Cuomo needs to follow new CDC guidance on masks

Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel is the latest county executive in New York State urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to adopt guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow fully vaccinated people not to wear their masks. WDOE News reached out to Wendel on Monday and says the lack of a decision by the Governor is causing confusion for local residents and businesses...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Area Police Reports

≤KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Homelessnny360.com

NY to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

New York will adopt the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday. “We have to reopen, we have to reopen smart, we have to reopen with a cautious eye,” Cuomo said. “We have to get back to life and living. And we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, we have to do it quickly and robustly.”
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Schools Await Word On Updated CDC Guidelines

The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ease mask-wearing and social distancing requirements for fully vaccinated people likely won’t change how schools operate for the remainder of the year. District officials in Chautauqua County on Friday said mask use and social distancing will remain in place...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...