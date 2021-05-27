Chautauqua County Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday
The Chautauqua County Health Department reports that there were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, which brings the county's total case number to 9,232 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases are located in the Jamestown and Ripley areas. Meanwhile, the number of active cases of the virus in the county is down by one to 63. Also, the county's seven-day average infection rate is up by one-tenth of a percent to 1.5%, while the number of hospitalizations is five, an increase of two from Wednesday's dashboard report. A total of 9,015 cases have recovered, while 154 have died. As of Wednesday, there are 175 county residents under quarantine or isolation orders by the Public Health Director and are being monitored.chautauquatoday.com