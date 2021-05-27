newsbreak-logo
State paid sick leave law covers any needed recovery time from COVID-19 vaccine

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to all employers that any necessary recovery period from the COVID-19 vaccine is covered under the state's Paid Sick Leave Law. Cuomo referred to a recent survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, among unvaccinated Americans, 48 percent say they are concerned they "might need to miss work if the side effects of the vaccine make them feel sick for a day or more." The group includes nearly two-thirds, or 64 percent, of unvaccinated Hispanic adults and over half of Black adults, or 55 percent...

