Columbia, NC

Columbia International Festival to return to the SC State Fairgrounds

 7 days ago

The whole world is starting to come out from under the shadow of pandemic, and soon you'll see that happen right here in Columbia. After a year off, members of our state's multicultural communities will gather for the 2021 Columbia International Festival, at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6.

City
Columbia, NC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenirs#Performing Arts#Arts And Crafts#International Food Court#Cultural Entertainment#International Bazaar#Cultural Demonstrations#Sc State Fairgrounds#Parade#Organizers#Admission#Cultural Performances#Exhibits#Free Re Entry#Open Air#Races#Parking
AnimalsBeaumont Enterprise

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Columbia, NCDaily Advance

Sign-up for summer art classes at Pocosin Arts

COLUMBIA -- Pocosin Arts has announced several summer classes. There are countless ways to make a ring, and this July-August, Pocosin Arts is offering two back-to-back classes with very different approaches to the form. First up is Jen Wells with BRB: Band Ring and Bezel Setting on Aug. 7 and 14. In this workshop, students will design, texture, and fabricate a band ring with a custom bezel setting suitable for a variety of small objects, from a coin to a handmade cloisonné enamel.
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
PoliticsLexington County Chronicle

Firing squads returning to SC

A new South Carolina law will return the option of firing squads for prisoner executions. SC Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Friday that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause, the Associated Press reported.
Columbia, NCcarolinapanorama.com

Richland County Names Columbia Housing Organization of the Month

Columbia Housing recently received a favorable nod from Richland County Government. Late last month agency CEO Ivory Mathews was informed that her affordable housing agency was chosen to receive the County's special recognition for its hard work and service delivery to more than 16,000 Richland County residents. The recognition reads...
Columbia, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Columbia Lions Club yard sale set for Saturday

The Columbia Lions Club will hold a yard sale at the corner of Bridge and Broad Streets, 207 Broad Street on Saturday, May 15. The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m. and run until noon. Sale items will include household items, clothing and a variety of items donated by...
Tyrrell County, NCDaily Advance

Alligator photographed in Tyrrell County

Chowan County resident Kathy Lane, from the Rocky Hock area, recently took photographs of a wild alligator in Tyrrell County. According to Lane, the photographs of the alligator sunning itself on a fallen pine tree were taken about 2 miles before reaching the Alligator River, in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. It appeared to be 5 to 6 feet long.
Columbia, NCWITN

Columbia High School - Maura Peaden

My name is Maura Peaden and I am currently a senior at Columbia High School in Columbia, NC. I am originally from Falkland, NC, but I have been living in Columbia for five years. I plan on attending East Carolina University in the fall to pursue a nursing degree. My favorite ways to pass time are to sing and spend time with my friends and family. Everything I have accomplished up until this point would not have been possible without my mom, my dad, my brothers, and my friends. I am eternally grateful for their support and I hope to continue to make them proud.