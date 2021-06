Two weeks after Antonio Brown settled his civil suit with his former trainer Britney Taylor, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is being sued by truck driver Anton Tumanov for his role in an altercation that took place in January of 2020. Tumanov, who is seeking $30,000 in damages, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida's Broward County, according to ESPN. The suit states that Tumanov suffered severe bodily injuries and mental anguish as a result of the incident. The truck driver claimed that Brown became violent after a dispute over paying him.