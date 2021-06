SWAMPSCOTT — A Newton man who may have mulled over the wine selection a bit too long after police say he held up a Swampscott liquor store has been indicted. Christopher Hoffman, 35, of 924 Washington St. is scheduled to be in Salem Superior Court on June 25 for arraignment on one count of unarmed robbery. He had previously pleaded not guilty to a similar charge in Lynn District Court following his arrest.