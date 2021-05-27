‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Award-Winning Artisans Share Secrets Of Making The Chess Games Come Alive – Deadline Virtual Screening Series

Editing is a craft that arguably never gets its due in the same way outwardly flashy crafts like cinematography and costumes can. It’s the invisible art, and one can argue it’s an easy one to overlook and underappreciate (look at all the “superstar” cinematographers you can name vs. say all the “superstar” editors). Take something like Netflix’s award-winning limited series “The Queen Gambit,” a very beloved, well-watched series that audiences seemed to adore, and it received major love at the Golden Globes. But outside of Anya Taylor-Joy’s terrific performance, there’s not a lot of it that gets greatly singled out aside from overall excellent craft, at least by the general public (though yes, it does have plenty of those Guild awards too, including DGA, ACE, the Art Directors Guild, ASC, CAS, and many, many more)