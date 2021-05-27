‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Award-Winning Artisans Share Secrets Of Making The Chess Games Come Alive – Deadline Virtual Screening Series
Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit has swept the pre-Emmy awards circuit picking up nearly every trophy offered at various Guild and Critics ceremonies and instantly making it the show to beat, at least based on those precursor credentials, in Limited Series/Movie categories when Emmy voting time rolls around. Based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis (The Hustler, The Color of Money) the seven-part series follows the adventures of Beth Harmon, beginning in the late 1950s, as an orphan and onward as she takes her astonishing talent for chess into the competitive male-dominated world of the game, and becomes a transformative figure while battling her addictions and demons. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the older version of Beth in the series written and directed by Scott Frank. Deadline’s Virtual Screening Series brought together a number of artisans to discuss their behind the scenes work on show in a wide ranging discussion which I moderated.deadline.com