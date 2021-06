Though much remains mysterious about the nature of the project at this point, it seems Warner Bros. still intends to make Joker 2. Director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix have been pretty quiet on that front over the last year or so following the first movie's big night at the Oscars in 2020, with Phoenix taking home Best Actor for his work as the iconic comic book villain. But now we have word that the studio is still pursuing a follow-up to the R-rated DC adaptation.