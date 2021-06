DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KEYC) - Jury selection begins today in Davenport for a man charged with murder in the 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for Cristhian Rivera. Lawyers for both sides will work to whittle a pool of 175 potential jurors down to 12 and three alternates. The trial is expected to last two weeks.