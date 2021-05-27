Cancel
Simple tool can accurately predict Alzheimer’s onset within 4 years

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUND, Sweden — In the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, properly diagnosing patients can often be a time-consuming and expensive process. Now, researchers in Sweden have created a new tool they say is quick and easy to use. Moreover, their study finds the new testing system can accurately predict who will develop Alzheimer’s within four years.

www.studyfinds.org
