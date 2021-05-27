FBI analyzing surveillance footage in search of missing La Vista boy

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(OMAHA, Neb.) The La Vista Police Department issued a statement on Thursday in an update on 11-year-old Ryan Larsen who has been missing since May 17, reported KETV Omaha.

According to officials, FBI experts in Quantico, Virginia, and Omaha are reviewing surveillance footage from La Vista Keno near Ryan's home at Southfield Apartments shortly before he was last seen.

"These are not available for public release, and we are not providing additional comment on the nature of those videos; these are part of our investigation," said the release.

La Vista police and assisting agencies have shifted their focus away from the Walnut Creek Recreation Area after an extensive search yielded no results.

"We ask all to continue to respect the privacy of Ryan’s family and loved ones. We are updating them frequently on our search for Ryan, and they are understandably fearful and concerned. Please be understanding of their decision regarding public comments or lack thereof," said officials in the statement.

La Vista police will provide another update on the search for Ryan Friday at 4 p.m. CST.

If you have any information that could help officials in their search for Ryan, contact La Vista Police at 402-331-1582, 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or dial 911.