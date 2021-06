In response to drought, the Truckee Carson Irrigation District (TCID) will get 70 percent of it’s annual allotment of water in 2021. Not too far from Pyramid Lake, the Derby Dam diverts water from the Truckee River into an open, earthen canal that flows some 40 miles to Lahontan Reservoir where it mingles with water from the Carson River. From Lahontan, the canal flows on to Fallon and ultimately the Stillwater Marsh.