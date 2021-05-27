Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Internet-Delivered CBT Treats Social Anxiety Disorder in Youth

doctorslounge.com
 2021-05-27

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Internet-delivered cognitive behavioral therapy (ICBT) is an efficacious and cost-effective intervention for children and adolescents with social anxiety disorder (SAD), according to a study published online May 12 in JAMA Psychiatry. Martina Nordh, Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues conducted...

www.doctorslounge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Anxiety Disorder#Cbt#In Youth#Healthday News#Icbt#Jama Psychiatry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Related
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Signs and symptoms of PTSD

To receive a diagnosis of PTSD, a teen or adult must have:. significant distress or impairment in functioning, such as in relationships, work, and cognition. In addition, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition (DSM-5). has established these other criteria:. one or more intrusion symptoms linked to...
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This daily supplement may help lower anxiety

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examined whether the daily consumption of a prebiotic food supplement could improve overall wellbeing in a group of younger adults. The study found that those who received a daily dose of prebiotics improved mental wellbeing by reducing anxiety levels...
Yogapsychologytoday.com

When Anxiety is Not Anxiety

“I’ve tried it all. I’ve tried everything, but nothing seems to work for me. Sometimes I have a bit of a break, but it never lasts long enough. I’ve tried all types of treatments. I’ve even tried alternative treatments like yoga, meditation, exercise, anything—you name it. And sometimes, just when I think everything was going well in my life, I still get anxious. I am tired of this. I need some help. I just cannot continue to let anxiety ruin my life.”
Hershey, PAMedPage Today

Persistent Insomnia Since Childhood Linked with Mood, Anxiety Disorders in Adults

Insomnia symptoms that persisted since childhood were strong determinants of mood and anxiety disorders in young adults, a 15-year longitudinal study showed. Difficulty initiating or maintaining sleep that continued from childhood through adolescence and into young adulthood was tied to a three-fold increased risk of internalizing disorders (HR 3.19), reported Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, PhD, of Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at SLEEP 2021, a joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.
Mental Healthaltaloma.com

Understanding Common Symptoms of Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is typically associated with delusions and hallucinations, but few understand what these are like to experience. The symptoms are often exaggerated, leading to further misunderstanding and even stigma associated with schizophrenia. There are also various other symptoms that many people do not realize are caused by schizophrenia. By taking a closer look at the common symptoms of schizophrenia, understanding can be brought to the general public and those currently struggling.
Madison, WIfox47.com

UW Health: Eating disorders among youth have nearly doubled since 2019

MADISON, Wis. — Eating disorders among adolescents and young adults have nearly doubled since 2019, according to UW Health experts. “This is a national trend we are seeing locally as well with patients between the ages of 12 and 18,” UW Health adolescent medicine specialist Dr. Paula Cody said. “It will be important for parents to look for warning signs.”
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Navigating the Anxiety of Post-Pandemic Socializing

It's natural for people to struggle with social interactions more now than they did before the pandemic. Social rules and norms are being renegotiated, which can trigger social anxiety. To ease into the post-pandemic world, people should respect their needs, communicate those needs to others, and be patient with themselves.
Mental Healthfox44news.com

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: How it affects patients

The month of June is known as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, Awareness Month. “It’s a set of symptoms that we see, it happens in response to…..for some individuals, in response to an experience of trauma,” says clinical physician Dr. Timohty Boling. PTSD is a mental condition which affects the...
Mental HealthEurekAlert

UIC research identifies potential pathways to treating alcohol use disorder, depression

A discovery from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago may lead to new treatments for individuals who suffer from alcohol use disorder and depression. The study, "Transcriptomics identifies STAT3 as a key regulator of hippocampal gene expression and anhedonia during withdrawal from chronic alcohol exposure," is published in the journal Translational Psychiatry by researchers at UIC's Center for Alcohol Research in Epigenetics.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Symptoms of Anxiety or Depressive Disorder and Use of Mental Health Care Among Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Anjel Vahratian, PhD; Stephen J. Blumberg, PhD; Emily P. Terlizzi, MPH; Jeannine S. Schiller, MPH. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(13):490-494. The spread of disease and increase in deaths during large outbreaks of transmissible diseases is often associated with fear and grief.[1] Social restrictions, limits on operating nonessential businesses, and other measures to reduce pandemic-related mortality and morbidity can lead to isolation and unemployment or underemployment, further increasing the risk for mental health problems.[2] To rapidly monitor changes in mental health status and access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the Household Pulse Survey (HPS). This report describes trends in the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety disorder or a depressive disorder and those who sought mental health services. During August 19, 2020–February 1, 2021, the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder during the past 7 days increased significantly (from 36.4% to 41.5%), as did the percentage reporting that they needed but did not receive mental health counseling or therapy during the past 4 weeks (from 9.2% to 11.7%). Increases were largest among adults aged 18–29 years and among those with less than a high school education. HPS data can be used in near real time to evaluate the impact of strategies that address mental health status and care of adults during the COVID-19 pandemic and to guide interventions for groups that are disproportionately affected.
Mental HealthNature.com

Psychobiotic interventions for anxiety in young people: a systematic review and meta-analysis, with youth consultation

The human gut microbiome influence on brain function and mental health is an emerging area of intensive research. Animal and human research indicates adolescence as a sensitive period when the gut-brain axis is fine-tuned, where dietary interventions to change the microbiome may have long-lasting consequences for mental health. This study reports a systematic review and meta-analysis of microbiota-targeted (psychobiotics) interventions on anxiety in youth, with discussion of a consultation on the acceptability of psychobiotic interventions for mental health management amongst youth with lived experience. Six databases were searched for controlled trials in human samples (age range: 10–24 years) seeking to reduce anxiety. Post intervention outcomes were extracted as standard mean differences (SMDs) and pooled based on a random-effects model. 5416 studies were identified: 14 eligible for systematic review and 10 eligible for meta-analysis (total of 324 experimental and 293 control subjects). The meta-analysis found heterogeneity I2 was 12% and the pooled SMD was −0.03 (95% CI: −0.21, 0.14), indicating an absence of effect. One study presented with low bias risk, 5 with high, and 4 with uncertain risk. Accounting for risk, sensitivities analysis revealed a SMD of −0.16 (95% CI: −0.38, 0.07), indicative of minimal efficacy of psychobiotics for anxiety treatment in humans. There is currently limited evidence for use of psychobiotics to treat anxiety in youth. However, future progress will require a multidisciplinary research approach, which gives priority to specifying mechanisms in the human models, providing causal understanding, and addressing the wider context, and would be welcomed by anxious youths.
Mental Healthfirstwordpharma.com

Cybin Selects Anxiety Disorder Indications for Proprietary Psychedelic Molecule CYB004

"People struggle with many different mental health challenges, but anxiety affects more people than any other," said Dr. Alex Belser, Chief Clinical Officer. "With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, rates of anxiety have increased 3-fold, leaving many folks in a debilitating state. We think that treatment with psychedelic medicine may help. Our team's previous research on anxiety at New York University and the trials conducted at UCLA and Johns Hopkins showed large magnitude decreases in anxiety after treatment with psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. This is a promising approach to treat anxiety with a clear pathway."
Mental HealthMcKnight's

CBT is ‘highly effective’ for chronic insomnia in the oldest adults, new study finds

Seniors aged 74 years and older who are troubled by chronic insomnia can be successfully treated with standardized cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, a new study has found. Insomnia in older adults is common and associated with increased mortality and other illnesses, including depression, anxiety, cognitive decline and increased risk for falls. CBT, an evidence-based psychological treatment, has been shown to help ease the condition. But most studies have focused on people aged 65 to 74 years old or older, reported investigators from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City.
KidsPsych Centra

Social (Pragmatic) Communication Disorder (SCD)

SCD can make it harder to decode meaning in the language we use, but treatment approaches like working with a speech-language pathologist can help manage symptoms. Does your child have trouble with taking turns in conversation, greeting others, or responding to peers in socially appropriate ways?. While it’s not uncommon...
Mental Healthsleepreviewmag.com

Sleep Disorders

Typically, restless legs syndrome (RLS) affects one leg or both legs. But sometimes it can affect other areas of the body, such as the arms and torso. When this happens, it’s usually a sign that the condition is worsening.