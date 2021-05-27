Cancel
Sleep Disorders Tied to Higher Health Care Utilization, Costs

 2021-05-27

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia, in U.S. adults are associated with significantly higher rates of health care utilization and expenditures, according to a study published online May 4 in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. Phillip Huyett, M.D., and Neil...

Sleep Disorders, Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study
Marijuana Use Tied to Higher Odds for Thoughts of Suicide

TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Young adults who use marijuana appear to have an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide, according to a new study from the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). In fact, the risk that someone between 18 and 34 will think...
Mental Healthknowridge.com

Sleep problems linked to higher dementia risk in these people

In a new study from the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, researchers tested patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and found that those with a sleep disorder had an increased risk of developing dementia. They tested more than 700,000 patients with TBI of all severities. Their average age was 44 years, and...
If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
Symptoms of Anxiety or Depressive Disorder and Use of Mental Health Care Among Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Anjel Vahratian, PhD; Stephen J. Blumberg, PhD; Emily P. Terlizzi, MPH; Jeannine S. Schiller, MPH. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(13):490-494. The spread of disease and increase in deaths during large outbreaks of transmissible diseases is often associated with fear and grief.[1] Social restrictions, limits on operating nonessential businesses, and other measures to reduce pandemic-related mortality and morbidity can lead to isolation and unemployment or underemployment, further increasing the risk for mental health problems.[2] To rapidly monitor changes in mental health status and access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the Household Pulse Survey (HPS). This report describes trends in the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety disorder or a depressive disorder and those who sought mental health services. During August 19, 2020–February 1, 2021, the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder during the past 7 days increased significantly (from 36.4% to 41.5%), as did the percentage reporting that they needed but did not receive mental health counseling or therapy during the past 4 weeks (from 9.2% to 11.7%). Increases were largest among adults aged 18–29 years and among those with less than a high school education. HPS data can be used in near real time to evaluate the impact of strategies that address mental health status and care of adults during the COVID-19 pandemic and to guide interventions for groups that are disproportionately affected.
Philips Recalls Certain Sleep And Respiratory Care Devices

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips has recalled specific sleep and respiratory care devices due to the potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane or PE-PUR sound abatement foam component. The affected products include Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure or Bi-Level PAP, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure or CPAP, and mechanical ventilator devices.
Staying fit in retirement can also reduce health care costs

(BPT) - It's no secret that staying physically active supports overall well-being, especially for older adults. From reducing risks of certain conditions like heart disease and diabetes to minimizing injury and helping maintain independence, exercise is essential to supporting health and wellness as you age. Another noteworthy but often unrecognized benefit of regular exercise is that it improves overall health, which can result in lower healthcare costs.
Best Ways to Care about Sleep Health While at the University

College students often deprive themselves of enough hours of sleep each night. This is because of all the daily responsibilities they need to accomplish. College students nowadays get only around 6 to 7 hours of sleep every night. This makes them sleep-deprived, especially if they have too many activities. Unfortunately,...
New position statement declares that sleep is essential to health

A new position statement from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine emphasizes that sleep is a biological necessity, and insufficient sleep and untreated sleep disorders are detrimental for health, well-being, and public safety. Published online in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, the statement notes that sleep is vital for...
This common disorder looks like dementia — but it can be cured

Losing your balance and losing your memory are frightening symptoms, but not all outcomes are as dire as you may think, doctors say. A condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, resembles symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and dementia but can be treated and controlled. The cause is unknown,...
Investing Into Health Care Infrastructure

The definition of health care infrastructure is one that involves the individuals, facilities, and buildings required to deliver world-class health care. This complex term includes the components comprising basic hospital delivery of services, including both structural and maintenance of facilities. However, this definition is frequently defined according to the professional lens from which it is analyzed. The architect and engineer, for example, defines health care infrastructure as the buildings and systems used to provide health care services, whereas for a health care executive, health care infrastructure may be defined as the people and the process for delivering health care services. Ideally, health care infrastructure is an amalgam of each of these definitions, requiring the expertise of various professionals and the proper facilities and support systems to provide the care.
Migraines Tied to Higher Odds for Complications in Pregnancy

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Women who suffer from migraines may be more vulnerable to pregnancy complications, new research finds. "Our study confirms that women who suffer from migraine are at a greater risk of a host of medical and obstetric complications. As such, we are [recommending] that these women should be classed as 'high-risk' pregnancies and should therefore be treated according to a high-risk protocol," said study author Dr. Nirit Lev, a senior researcher and neurologist from Rabin Medical Center in Israel.
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital: For A Higher Level Of Post-Acute Care

The professional and friendly staff at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Toms River (EHTR) want to remind the community that comprehensive rehabilitation services are available to them. Marketing Coordinator, Solangie Pabon, stressed this message by explaining that Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital provides state-of-the-art rehabilitative care to patients recovering from a...
Sleep disorders rising but simple interventions can help

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
Untreated Sleep Apnea Tied to COVID-19 Infections, More Severe Cases

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. However, positive airway pressure therapy tied to lower rates of infection. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Untreated obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with increased rates of COVID-19 infection, while positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy is associated with lower COVID-19 infection rates, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, SLEEP 2021, held virtually from June 10 to 13.