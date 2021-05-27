newsbreak-logo
Talkin’ Rock with Cheap Trick’s Tom Petersson

wmgk.com
 3 days ago

wmgk.com
Cheap Trick -The Flame

"The Flame" is a power ballad written by British songwriters Bob Mitchell and Nick Graham. The song was released in 1988 by the American rock band Cheap Trick and the first single from their tenth album Lap of Luxury. "The Flame"…
Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The band – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar) and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “He’s A Whore,” “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me” and the worldwide No. 1 hit single, “The Flame.”
Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Alex Van Halen’s drum kit from the 1980 “Invasion” tour won’t be the only piece of rock memorabilia hitting the auction block in June. Officials with Julien’s Auctions say rock fans will have the opportunity to bid on “a canon of over 1,000 music iconography” at the upcoming event. Items previously owned by such legends as The Beatles, Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix will also be part of the “Music Icons” auction, which will be open for bids June 11th through June 13th, Julien’s officials say. “Each year, Julien’s Auctions ups the ante for music fans and collectors in offering the most prized music memorabilia ever to come to auction,” says the auction house’s Martin Nolan. “From the first auction appearances of Alex Van Halen’s Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame-displayed Ludwig drum kit and Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait drawing to Bob Dylan’s handwritten and annotated lyrics to his 1969 classic ‘Lay Lady Lay’, this collection of fine and rare music collectibles is no exception.”
Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view. 1 Driveway concerts. A special shout-out to all the musicians, bands and crews, pro and otherwise, who had nowhere to play in 2020 except outside with an extension cord from a garage. We are indebted to you for a glimmer of sunshine during a dark time. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Ben Kweller (Just For Kids), Noah Kahan (Part Of Me), The Marias (Hush), Alex Cuba (I Think Of You), Weezer (I Need Some Of That), Cha Wa (My People), & Sleater-Kinney (Worry With You)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues celebrated the...
With the constantly growing amounts of musical sub-genres and the constant shift in genre popularity, a reoccurring debate, or discussion if you will, is whether Rock music is dead. That’s truly an understandable question, but not one that can be answered so simply as a yes or no but rather, one that needs to be explored further to fully understand.
Cheap Trick is Live In Concert on Sunday

Cheap Trick is one of those bands that just appears at shows. Watching Stone Temple Pilots in Rockford? Guess what? Here's Rick Nielsen to play Surrender. Checking out Rob Zombie? Guess what? Here's Rick Nielsen to play Helter Skelter. They would do pop-ins to every show that rolled through town...
The 1980s was arguably one of the best periods for music as there was so many different waves of music released throughout the decade. However, the decade can perhaps be closely associated with the rock genre, as there were a number of rock bands making headlines with their chart-topping tracks. Many of the songs that were released almost four decades ago can still be felt nowadays with a lot of the music sampling or covering the classics, as well as being a clear source of inspiration.
One of the most iconic characters ever created in song — the smarmy, nefarious record executive dreamt up by Roger Waters for PINK FLOYD's 1975 single "Have A Cigar", who infamously asked "Which one's Pink?" — is being brought to life in a whole new way, courtesy of the legendary voice of prog metal superstars DREAM THEATER, James LaBrie, and a spectacular new concept video from award-winning director Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films. LaBrie's superb rendition of the song, taken from the just released album "Still Wish You Were Here - A Tribute To Pink Floyd", gives the lyrics a far more sinister edge than the original recording, as does the razor-sharp guitar work from Steve Stevens, which contrasts nicely with the laid-back rhythm section composed of THE DAMNED's Rat Scabies and PUBLIC IMAGE LTD.'s Jah Wobble and some supremely tasteful keyboard work from THE MOODY BLUES' Patrick Moraz. This fantastic new version of the song inspired the first-ever dramatic portrayal of this character, performed by seasoned character actor Noel Jason Scott for Cordero's video, as a stylish Mephistopheles who casually tempts a young, naive musician into a malevolent Faustian bargain that grants him all the riches and rewards of rock superstardom before exacting a treacherous toll.
(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1970 performance of their 1968 classic, "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun." The band were filmed in concert at the Kralingen Music Festival in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on June 28, 1970. Originally recorded during Pink Floyd's transition from the...
[This guest post is from Brad Fougere from Public Intox PR in Ottawa – AD]. Brisbane, Australia’s DJ Bacon has been a staple in the Australian hip hop scene for 25 years. The 2001 Queensland DMC champ host has become a well-known remix artist gaining acclaim in the culture for his 2018 Run DMC x AC/DC Back in Hell project.
K.K. Downing Proud of Grabbing Jimi Hendrix’s Empty Coke Bottle

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing recalled sneaking backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 in a bid to meet Jimi Hendrix. Already a big fan of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Downing managed to find his way to the trio’s dressing room caravan on the British island. In a new interview on BBC Radio 2’s Rock Show with Johnnie Walker, he shared his pride over recovering souvenirs from the adventure.
Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. We’ve been loving ‘Move On’, the latest single and accompanying nostalgic video from UK indie rock trio William the Conqueror. It appears on what we think might be their best album yet, Maverick Thinker. It’s a slow building, guitar-driven song that speaks to the restless feeling of being stuck in the past and the need to move forward, penned by the band’s frontman and singer, Ruarri Joseph.
Although officially a Pretender, Londoner James Walbourne is very much the real deal. Lead guitarist in Chrissie Hynde’s band since 2008, Walbourne is also one half of The Rails, a folk duo that also features his wife, Kami Thompson. We catch up with James in his local pub, The Boogaloo in Highgate, which isn’t simply a convenient location to talk gear, road stories and photograph his enviable guitar collection – it also played a pivotal role in his career.